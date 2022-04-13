Valorant’s latest update teases Agent 20 with map changes in The Range

The 4.07 patch for Valorant is live now. While the patch itself is one of the smaller updates we’ve seen in recent months, with only a few minor changes being made, there have been some subtle but spellbinding changes made that seemingly tease the arrival of Agent 20.

We’ve known for a while now that a new Agent is on the way, code-named the ‘BountyHunter’, and we’ve even had their abilities supposedly leaked. However, we still can’t be sure who Agent 20 is, what they look like, or where they come from.

When it comes to Agent Updates, the patch notes read, “The Valorant Agents have been busy with a pretty frightening problem. Explore around the Shooting Range to find out what they're up to.” So, it appears a handful of things have been added to The Range to gear up for the launch of Agent 20. However, what exactly are these changes, and what do they tell us about the new hero?

pic.twitter.com/vMaWzt5M7k — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 12, 2022

First things first, Valorant shared a clip to Twitter as the latest patch went live. The clip shows Cypher, looking trapped, and is accompanied by a ghostly voiceline, who we can only assume to belong to Agent 20. What the deal is between Cypher and the new Agent, I’m not sure, but I am betting that we’re probably going to see Cypher die in another cinematic… again.

As for the actual changes to The Range, one of the newly-added voice recordings is in a completely new room, which can be found just beside and behind the main firing practice area in The Range. The recording here insinuates that Agents are tracking “the blackmailer” to a warehouse, and things get a little weird here.

When Sova’s communications drop after entering the building, Neon and Cypher appear to go after him. Neon then reports that there’s something in the warehouse that’s “trailing” them, and they both can’t see. This sounds spookily a lot like the rumoured abilities of Agent 20, which are suspected to feature trails and blinds.

After a fight ensues in the audio, the team capture their target and KAY/O exclaims “we got her”. If this is a nod to the new Agent and their capture, we now know that they’re female, and that “she’s a radiant”, like Sage, Jett, and Neon to name a few.

Heading through The Range some more and into the basement, you’ll notice some rather eerie noises that weren’t present before, as well as a cell at the end of the corridor. We can only assume this is where the captured target - Agent 20 - is being held.

Then, in Brimstone’s office beside the cell, there’s another voice recording. However, as you first walk into this room, you’ll be blinded and will begin to hear whispers. It’s like the paranoia affliction you can experience in a Spike Rush, but all the more annoying; could this be part of the new Agent’s abilities?

On the sofa here, there is a phone with a voice recording from Phoenix. He sounds distressed and is requesting what’s happening, as him and the others are “seeing things”, like “ghosts” and “nightmare stuff”. Listen to the recording once more, and a portal of sorts appears on the floor during the recording, which follows you around the room, accompanied by more eerie music. Is Valorant trying to branch out into horror? What’s going on?

Also at the desk, there’s a message from Brimstone announcing that they apprehended their individual target in Turkey. This is a reference to the recorded mission from earlier, clearly.

The patch isn’t just teasing our latest character to be added to the roster, but there were a few nerfs too. Albeit, small ones, to some of the more unfavourable weapons in the game. Both the Bulldog and Stinger will have delayed firing inputs while bringing the weapon up to aim down sights.

Oh, and Skye’s ultimate ability can now break through the destructible doors on Ascent again. I don’t particularly like playing as Skye, but I have missed seeing her seekers bash their heads against the doors till they break.

In the words of Brimstone himself, “We’ll have answers soon,” but as Valorant teases Agent 20 further, what do you expect or want to see from them?