Valorant is adding a whole new type of cosmetic designed entirely so that you can flex on other players

Valorant is starting 2025 with a bang, and is bringing an entirely new cosmetic type that'll let you flex on players like never before as part of its new season. These cosmetics are called... Flex. Keeping it simple!

A flex is a new type of item you can pull out in-game, but serve no actual combat purpose. Instead, Flex items will be highly varied little gadgets and gizmos you can mess around with. While out, you run slower than you would with a knife. So it's really clear that Flex cosmetics are purely for showing off - to your team or enemy players.

This was all revealed in a short trailer released on official Valorant platforms. In it, Valorant product lead Jack Flannery gave the run down on what the intentions for Flex cosmetics are. In addition, we get a look at the first two Flexes: a smartphone and a giant snowflake. The phone will be available to all players for free, while the snowflake will be earnable in the paid track of the next battle pass.

there's a whole new way to FLEX in 2025. pic.twitter.com/6O2ChtdKdn — VALORANT (@VALORANT) January 6, 2025

This is just one part of the 2025 era for Valorant, but it's one that'll certainly snatch people's attention. Flexing on players is a age-old tradition in the FPS genre, and there's nothing like pulling out a slick knife after a clutch play. Now, players will be able to whip out something special. We'll have to sit back and see just how many we get this year, and how much players should expect to pay for them.

