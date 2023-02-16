If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
FEAR NOT DEATH

Valheim Xbox release set for March

You knew it was coming in spring, but now you know exactly when.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Iron Gate's early access darling Valheim is coming to Xbox systems on March 14.

The developer announced in June 2022 the Viking survival game would arrive on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in spring 2023, and a March release window was confirmed earlier this week through Embracer Group's latest financial report.

Valheim: Mistlands Gameplay Trailer - may contain spoilers

The game is already available through Steam Early Access and PC Game Pass with full cross-play support with Steam.

Along with the news, the Ashlands update for Valheim has been teased. Without teasing too much, it was confirmed once again the team is in the pre-production phase and saw fit to show off concept art for a BoneMaw Serpent.

The Ashlands biome promises to be different from what we’re all used to, and it's a large chunk of volcanic land at the far south of the map. It is where the dead reside, and they look like charred skeletal forms.

It also discussed, in brief, the Hildir’s Quest update that will allow you to wear hats and still show off your fancy hairdo.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch