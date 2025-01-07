The Until Dawn movie will have one familiar face, but if you were hoping to see your faves whacked off in live-action, you can probably forget about it

Sorry, Until Dawn fans, but the characters you know and love seemingly won't be in the upcoming live-action film adaptation.

We're coming up to the anniversary of the live-action movie adaptation of Until Dawn being announced, and while there's still no trailer (even though it's due out this coming April), Sony did at least offer up an update on the film. During its CES 2025 presentation this week, Sony had some big announcements, like a Helldivers 2 movie, a Horizon Zero Dawn movie, a Ghost of Tsushima anime, and a new manga app from Crunchyroll. On top of all that, Screen Gems president Ashley Bucks spoke of the Until Dawn movie, sharing that it isn't a direct adaptation of the game, but that director David F. Sandberg "took the essence of what makes the game great and selected elements we think are the most important to the fans and paid homage to it in the right way."

Bucks continued, "We then built out Until Dawn's universe using the core premise of a group of friends who encounter a variety of terrifying threats to tell a new story that is truly visceral and horrifying." Essentially, you can probably place a safe bet on none of the main characters from the original game making a return, other than maybe in cameo form. We do know that Peter Stormare is back as his character from the game, Dr. Hill, and the actor appeared in video form to say that he's "so excited to be part of this film, because the whole thing is a love letter to horror and it completely honours the spirit of the game."

He also noted that the movie will be filled with "fresh characters and victims in a brand new story loaded with twists." I don't think this is a bad move, honestly - straight up adaptations don't generally work, and last year's Fallout excelled in particular thanks to its completely original premise, so even if you're disappointed, you're probably better off.