Until Dawn's first full trailer has Wendigos and an unsettling Peter Stormare in an entirely different (but enticing) story

Following last year's Until Dawn remaster and a first look at the movie adaptation earlier this week, the full trailer for David F. Sandberg's (Shazam!) flick has just been released.

The initial reaction to the announcement of an Until Dawn movie was, unsurprisingly, a ton of players scratching their heads. What was even the point of bringing a game that's essentially a playable, make-your-own-story horror flick to the big screen? How do you make it stand on its own and not feel like a direct downgrade of that experience? Well, the aforementioned preview, which included behind-the-scenes footage and interviews, revealed a pitch (completely separate from the game) that had time loops at its core. We were intrigued by this, and the trailer promises a refreshing horror flick and take on the material... if the execution doesn't fail.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Quick warning: In typical Sony Pictures fashion, I think the trailer is quite revealing, so skip it if you're already interested in the movie and would prefer to go in fresh when it releases on April 25, 2025. If you don't mind, check it out below:

Alright, so that's a packed one. Peter Stormare is back as Hill (though we're not sure how that works considering the nature of his character in the game), and the young cast includes Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, Odessa A'zion, and Belmont Cameli. You've got a slasher killer with heavy Dead by Daylight vibes, a ferocious pack of scary Wendigos, zombifying worms, and even a freakin' kaiju of sorts. How does this all work? Each time the youngsters perish, they 'respawn' a few hours before their deaths. This is a familiar premise, but the main twist is that the dangers lurking in the shadows change with every reset... and it seems there's a limit to how many times they can fail to escape.

I'll be honest: I was expecting this one to look much worse and far more uninspired. Sandberg's pre-DC efforts in the horror space were strong enough to catch the attention of many producers in Hollywood, and regardless of what ends up happening here, I'm happy to see him doing spooky stuff again.

The late spring release window is an odd one for a horror flick, especially with huge blockbusters like Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* nearby, but maybe this one could overperform due to the lack of direct competition.