Until Dawn 2 isn't confirmed, but hints from a couple of its cast members might just suggest a sequel is on the way

If you're hoping for an Until Dawn sequel, you might be in luck, as a couple of its cast members seemingly suggested a follow-up is on the way.

The Until Dawn remake only released just the other week, but there's already lingering questions over a potential sequel, questions only bolstered by the fact that cast members Hayden Panettiere and Peter Stormare may have hinted at a follow-up game (thanks, Eurogamer). In a recent bonus video, Panettiere, who plays Sam Giddings in the game, said "Until Dawn has been around for years and years now. I think people love it. And the fact that they are going further with it says that there's a want for it." This could potentially be in reference to the live-action film adaptation in the works, though the phrasing is obviously a bit particular there which is making fans wonder otherwise.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

More notably, Stormare, who plays Dr Hill, shared an image to his personal Instagram account's stories showing a fake newspaper with a headline that reads "Until Dawn sequel confirmed with the remake?" Text goes on to read, "with the new endings added to the remake of Until Dawn, this new version may have confirmed long-standing rumours of a continuation of this story in a new game." Those rumours referenced there come from Xbox Era co-founder Nick Baker, who recently claimed that a sequel from the Sony-owned Firesprite is in the works - Firesprite did say in 2022 that it was working on a "AAA narrative driven horror-adventure game," so it's entirely possible.

Hayden Panettiere seemingly teases Until Dawn 2 in a new bonus video.



Peter Stormare (Dr. Hill) also reposted this on his story.#UntilDawn pic.twitter.com/5iwdXw4lg4 — KAMI (@Okami13_) October 12, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I won't spoil those new endings mentioned for you, but the way things are left off in them certainly does leave room for a potential sequel, and why bother adding in something like that if there isn't at least a plan to do something with it later? There is also that Until Dawn movie that's on the way, which recently wrapped on filming, though I doubt there'll be any connections there. For now, we'll just have to wait and see.