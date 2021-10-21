The Uncharted movie has been in the works for a ridiculous 13 years, but we're now finally starting to see the project come to life as a new trailer has leaked, showing off how an iconic moment from the game franchise will look on the silver screen.

Watch the trailer embedded in the tweet below to see a setpiece that takes its cues from the Stowaway chapter of Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception – something we've always suspected would look great all dressed up for cinema, anyway.

The trailer has been going up and down overnight as various strikes and takedowns take place, but at the time of writing, that tweet is still up and showing off what you can expect from the trailer when the official version is released later this week (in theroy).

Leaked off screen footage of the Uncharted Movie trailer. Full trailer is expected tomorrow.



Movie seems to release in February 2022. pic.twitter.com/ZBOiDSIjnR — MauroNL (@MauroNL3) October 20, 2021

It's reassuring to finally see Tom Holland's young Nathan Drake brought to life: it's been a long journey for the film, to date. The project was initially due for a December 18, 2020 release, before being bumped to March 5, 2021, when director Travis Knight left the project. The coronavirus pandemic pushed its launch until October 8, 2021, before it was brought forward to July 16, 2021... before finally resting on a 2022 release date. Phew.

Technically, the film has been in the works in some form or another since 2008, and this current (final?) version of the project sees Zombieland: Double Tap's and Venom's Ruben Fleischer at the helm – the seventh director to be attached to the project.

Holland has described the Uncharted film's script as "one of the best" he has ever read. Mark Wahlberg plays Sully and Antonio Banderas plays a mysterious character yet to be revealed, if you were wondering who'll accompany him on-screen.

This isn't the only Sony-based IP we're going to see make its way from console to the big (and little) screen in the coming years; the company is currently hard at work on three films and seven TV shows based on PlayStation properties.

Rumours also suggest that the company's newly-formed and mysterious San Diego studio working on the next entry in the Uncharted series.