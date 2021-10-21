Here's an official look at the Uncharted movie trailer

After leaking earlier, the official Uncharted film trailer has been released.

You can look it over below, and enjoy a bit of Zeppelin singing about Hobbits in the process - which to me is a bit of an odd choice for an Uncharted trailer, but what do I know?

Out February 18 exclusively in theaters, going by the trailer it seems you can expect plenty of action, and falling out of airplanes like in Uncharted 3.

In the trailer, there's also an evil Antonio Banderas looking swish in his tux, a couple of wisecracks, Nathan Drake being unable to understand a Scottish accent, and plenty of shots of treasure.

Set as a prequel to the games, it will tell the tale of how Nathan Drake came to meet and befriend Sully. It covers how Drake becomes a treasure hunter as he unravels one of history’s greatest mysteries that spans the globe.

The Uncharted film has been a long time coming. It has been in the works for ages, has lost more directors than fingers on one hand, has been revamped, re-written, you name it. But it's finally coming.

Uncharted stars Tom Holland of Spider-Man fame, Mark Wahlberg who has been in many, many movies, Tati Gabrielle (The 100), Sophia Ali (The Wilds, Grey's Anatomy), and more.

It was directed by Venom’s Ruben Fleischer, and the script was written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Rafe Judkins.