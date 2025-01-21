Unannounced Horizon MMO from NCSoft reportedly cancelled, possibly leaving us with only one other multiplayer Horizon thing in the works

An unannounced MMO based on PlayStation's Horizon series has reportedly been cancelled, with this being one that was in the works at South Korean publisher NCSoft.

This MMO - which is seemingly separate from the Horizon multiplayer game that's reportedly in the works at Guerilla itself - was first reported to be a thing back in 2022, with the studio behind games like Guild Wars and Throne and Liberty working on it as part of a partnership with Sony.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Now, however, South Korean publication MTN - which was also the source of that 2022 report - is seemingly reporting that NCSoft's Horizon MMO has been cancelled, assuming a translation that comes via ResetEra is accurate.

The report cites a "feasibility review" at NCSoft having been followed by the canning of this game - codenamed Project H - as well as some others, with H and a project codenamed J being cited as having "already disappeared from the company's organisational chart".

VG247 has reached out to PlayStation for comment.

"The decision to stop development of 'Pantera,' 'H,' and 'J' was made at the end of last year, and at the beginning of the year, the development team members were reportedly notified to prepare for internal transfers," the report's translation adds, "In the case of 'H', it is reported that the team will be transferred to Lineage's IP headquarters after the development office is disbanded."

This news would come not long after Sony cancelled live service games in the works at Bend Games and Bluepoint Games, the latter of which was reportedly a God of War live service thing. That was just the latest bit of bad news for the live service push PlayStation embarked on a couple of years ago, which has so far produced Helldivers 2, and not much else in terms of big successes, with many titles being cancelled before they're even released.