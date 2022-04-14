Save $10 on Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok DLC in the Ubisoft Strategy Sale

Ubisoft Store unveiled its Strategy Sale this week and there's big savings on select PC games series including The Settlers, Anno, Heroes of Might and Magic and more.

We've listed some of our favourite deals for you to shop below:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla deals

The main highlight of the Strategy Sale is that the Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok DLC is now on sale for the first time. You can now pick it up for just $29.99 - that's a decent 25 per cent saving and $10 off the usual price. Alternatively, if you don't already own the base game, you can pick up both for half price in a bundle that's now $50.

Anno deals

The Strategy Sale has discounted Anno 1800, a game where you must prove yourself as a ruler during the industrial revolution. This fun and challenging strategy game is also free to play this week over at Ubisoft up until 19th April 2022. Plus if you purchase the full game, you can keep all of the progress that you made during the free trial. There's plenty more great Anno games, DLC and season passes on offer too.

The Settlers deals

You can grab all 7 of The Settlers games and their expansions in one pack for just $14. This includes the original game from 1993 right up to The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom from 2010. The Settlers History Collection would normally set you back $39.99 but you can currently save a massive 65 per cent on these classic RTS games.

Heroes of Might and Magic deals

This legendary saga set in the Might and Magic universe combines RPG and turn-based strategy elements, bringing you hundreds of hours of unique gameplay experiences. If you love classic fantasy strategy games, these are totally worth picking up for few dollars per game.

Alternatively, if you prefer to have more than one PC game on the go, you can currently get a free 7 day trial of Ubisoft+, giving you access to more than 100 games on your PC. The subscription costs $14.99 per month after the free trial but means you get to play popular titles like Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Extraction, Assassins's Creed titles and much more. The offer ends on 11th May 2022 and you can claim your free 7 day Ubisoft+ trial here.

For more great gaming deals and savings on the latest PC hard ware and other tech offers, make sure to give us a follow over on our Jelly Deals Twitter page. We also tweet about console stock updates, where to pre-order games for the cheapest prices and more.