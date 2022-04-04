Save up to 80 per cent on games in the Ubisoft spring sale

Ubisoft Store launched its huge spring sale in the US today with discounts as big as $409!

Whether you've been eyeing up any Assassins's Creed, Far Cry or Tom Clancy games, or perhaps you're after some extra DLC, there's a bunch of deals worth checking out. We've picked some of our favourites for you below.

Assassin's Creed Animus Pack

If you're a fan of the Assassin's Creed games but missed a few of them, or you've never played them and want to get started, this is the bundle for you. The Animus Pack contains every single Assassin's Creed game up to Odyssey, and with all their respective DLC and add-ons. Normally this would set you back $530, but in the Spring Sale you can get these 11 games for just $121.90.

Assassin's Creed Animus Pack- $121.90 from Ubisoft Store US (Was $530)

Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition

In the sixth main entry to the Far Cry series you play as Dani Rojas, a guerilla fighter of Yara who fights against the regime of "El Presidente" Antón Castillo ( played by Giancarlo Esposito). The ultimate edition of the game includes the Jungle Expedition, Croc Hunter, and Vice bonus packs that add extra content to the game. Far Cry 6 continues the fun explosive action we're used to in the series, and you can get the Ultimate edition for $60 less right now.

Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition- $59.99 from Ubisoft Store US (Was $119.99)

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint

In Ghost Recon Breakpoint you play an elite spec ops soldier known as a Ghost. You must infiltrate the remote archipelago Auroa somewhere in the South Pacific and take down The Wolves, a rogue spec ops team led by your ex–brother-in-arms. You can play Solo as the leader of up 3 fully customizable AI teammates or in co-op PvE with up to 3 friends. The ultimate edition includes the Year 1 Pass, the Infiltration Pack, and the Ultimate Pack, and is reduced by $90.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition- $30 from Ubisoft Store US (Was $119.99)

Here's even more games to grab for a bargain in the Ubisoft Spring Sale:

Hopefully that's helped you navigate Ubisoft's big sale and you've found yourself a nice bargain on a new game. If you want to keep up-to-date with more publisher sales and deals on PC games and more, give our Twitter account a follow so you never miss a deal in the future.