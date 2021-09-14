Ubisoft is developing a live-action series based on the Driver franchise

Ubisoft has announced its film and television division is working on a live-action show based on the Driver IP.

Like some of the other games in the series, it will focus on ex-racer turned undercover police detective John Tanner who is working to take down a crime syndicate.

There have been eight Driver games released since the franchise’s inception in 1999, and five main installments. The last mainline game to arrive on consoles was Driver: San Francisco in 2011.

You will be able to watch Drive when it comes to Binge, the free streaming platform which is set to launch next year. It will be accessible on any Internet-connected device.

Ubisoft Film & Television’s Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik, and Genevieve Jones will serve as executive producers for the live-action series, alongside producers Allan Ungar and Vincent Talenti for Binge.

“Our mission at Ubisoft is to bring our games to life in new and exciting ways and create content set in the world, culture, and community of gaming,” said Danielle Kreinik, head of television development, Ubisoft Film & Television.

“Working with Binge will allow us to bring a Driver series directly to the audience who is most passionate about seeing this franchise come to life.”

This isn’t the only show Ubisoft has in the works. There’s The Division, Beyond Good & Evi, and Assassin's Creed shows based on the company’s IP coming to Netflix.

Then, there are animated projects coming to the streaming platform based on Splinter Cell, Far Cry, and Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix.