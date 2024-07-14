Did you forget a Driver TV show was in the works? Me too, but it doesn't matter because it's been cancelled

Driver, the classic driving game series from Ubisoft, was supposed to be getting a live-action TV series, but it appears to have been scrapped.

I have very limited experience with the Driver series, the only one I've played is San Francisco, the most recent and currently last entry, though that one was seemingly a bit of an outlier with its mechanic that let you teleport into any car. To be honest, unless you were to adapt that specific game, I'm not sure why you'd want to adapt a game series that's mostly just about doing cool car chases, but in 2021 Ubisoft announced that a TV show based on the games was on the way. In a new report from Game File, however, Ubisoft appears to have quietly canned the show.

NEW: Ubisoft's live-action Driver series, announced in 2021, is no longer going ahead at Binge, and the production company behind it has been shuttered



NEW: Ubisoft's live-action Driver series, announced in 2021, is no longer going ahead at Binge, and the production company behind it has been shuttered



But Ubisoft promises it is "actively working on other exciting projects related to the franchise"https://t.co/LQKyoC2v58 pic.twitter.com/YBJhc4B8R4 — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) July 12, 2024

This isn't much of a surprise, there's been no word on it since it was announced, and again, how much appeal is there for a show based on a franchise that hasn't had a new game in over a decade? Alongside that, Binge, the streaming service targeted at gamers (yes, really) that was meant to produce the show has also been shut down, so, sorry to the gamers that feel like streamers aren't catering to them enough? I guess? Whoever thought that was a good idea probably also liked Quibi.

On the plus side, it's not all bad news for all 17 of you Driver fans out there - Ubisoft did promise that despite the shutdown of Binge and the cancellation of the show, it is "actively working on other exciting projects related to the franchise." That doesn't exactly scream new game, given the quite awkward and vague wording, but hey, a win's a win, right? Still, even if the Driver show is dead in a ditch, that long in development hell Watch Dogs movie has finally started shooting, so maybe Ubisoft will be able to tap into all the adaptation money that seems to be dominating Hollywood and the games industry at the moment.