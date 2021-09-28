Twitch inks deal with Warner Music, but you still can't stream its music

Last week, Twitch announced a new partnership with the National Music Publishers Association (NMPA), and revealed a new process for record labels to report use of their copyrighted music. The news didn't have any immediate effects on the ongoing DMCA disaster on Twitch.

This week, Twitch signed another agreement, this time with Warner Music Group, which will allow the music publisher to also access this new system. Unfortunately, just like last week's news, this agreement doesn't mean streamers will be able to use Warner-owned music in their shows, and they could still face DMCA takedowns should Warner music appear (such as part of games) in their streams.

Twitch called the new reporting process more "flexible and forgiving," though didn't specify what that actually means. Nevertheless, the streaming service knows there are a lot of questions surrounding this tool and it promised to elaborate on what these changes mean soon.

The new system allows copyright holders to "opt into to report certain uses of their music, to address when creators inadvertently or incidentally use music in their streams."

The less interesting part of this partnership will also see WMG launch new channels for its artists, and create original shows with Twitch.

Every other day, a new case of DMCA abuse or over-caution pops up. After the infamous BlizzConline incident earlier this year, when Twitch muted a Metallica music segment to avoid a DMCA takedown, countless others have appeared since.

More recently, players discovered that turning streaming mode on in Life is Strange: True Colors makes a particular moment where the lead character is singing along to a cover of a Radiohead song incredibly awkward. With the music turned off, all viewers could hear was the occasional sound of boots stepping on the floor.

I put on the "Streamer Mode" of Life is Strange and THIS is what happened: pic.twitter.com/08WTrGCxap — iamBrandon🏳️🌈 (@iamBrandonTV) September 17, 2021