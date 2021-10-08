Twitch resets stream keys following major hack, just to be cautious

Twitch has announced that it has reset stream keys for all streamers on the platform. The company notified streamers via email, and revealed more about the move on its blog.

According to Twitch, the resetting of stream keys was done "out of an abundance of caution." This follows Twitch's statement earlier this week after it kicked off an investigation into the cause of its massive data breach. Apparently, a setup error is how hackers were able to access Twitch's servers.

Twitch said it should all be business as usual for streamers using Twitch Studio, Streamlabs, and those streaming from PlayStation, Xbox and Twitch's mobile app. This is also true for OBS users, though those who have not connected their Twitch account to OBS will need to enter the new stream key manually.

Stream keys are unique codes, found on every streamer's Twitch Dashboard. The page also contains setup instructions for streaming software not mentioned above.

So far, Twitch has remained fairly tight-lipped about the incident. Outside of confirming that no user data was discovered as being part of the leak, the company has yet to say when the leak took place, or really explain the extent of its effects.

We'll keep you updated.