Here's a sneak peek at the Twisted Metal TV show and its killer star Sweet Tooth

A first look at the Twisted Metal TV show has been released, and while the teaser doesn't reveal much, it's enough to pique your interest.

It's short too, but you get a quick glimpse of Sweet Tooth at the end.

Check out the first sneak peek of the Twisted Metal TV show set to air on Peacock Network

The Twisted Metal TV show was announced in 2019 with Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions pitching the series as an action-comedy.

Based on an original take from Deadpool and Zombieland writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the series showrunner is Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai), and Kitao Sakurai (The Eric Andre Show) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes.

Arrested Development star Will Arnett lends his voice to the character Sweet Tooth, a "lover of chaos" who uses Lost Vegas as a personal killing ground while driving his doomsday ice cream truck. Arnett also serves as the show's executive producer and has a history of voice work in animation and video games. His credits include Batman in the LEGO movies, King of the Hill, Despicable Me, The Cleveland Show, BoJack Horseman, The Simpsons, Teen Titans Go to the Movies and many others.

Other actors in the series are Winter Soldier's Anthony Mackie, another executive producer, and Stephanie Beatriz, who played our hero Rosa in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Wings, Sideways, Ned and Stacy) is in the show, and Neve Campbell (Scream series, The Craft, Party of Five) will have a recurring guest starring role.

The half-hour live-action series will air on NBC Universal's Peacock Network on July 27.