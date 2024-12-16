Turns out we can't have anything nice anymore, as Sonic the Hedgehog 3 spoilers are apparently already floating around

Be careful out there, Sonic fans, as spoilers for the third movie have seemingly hit the internet.

Look, I'm not the biggest stickler for spoilers in the world, but they're still a bit annoying from time to time, and especially if it's for a film that hasn't even come out. There's a lot of joy in being surprised by something! And if you like me enjoy a good surprise, you might want to stay clear of anything to do with our good friend Sonic the Hedgehog, as it appears that spoilers for the third film have made their way online. I'm not going to link to it, but I have seen a video shared around of the film's post credits scene, which won't necessarily spoil the film itself considering the first couple of films just used them to set up the next one, but still something best viewed in the cinema.

From what I've seen that's the one big spoiler that's been floating around, though it might still be worth muting some general Sonic-related terms just in case if you're particularly spoiler averse. You've only got four days to wait, as the film's worldwide release is this Friday, December 20, and the official Sonic the Hedgehog movie Twitter account has even said you shouldn't "disappoint Shadow" by sharing spoilers. You wouldn't want to do that now, would you?

Don't disappoint Shadow. NO SPOILERS. #SonicMovie3 pic.twitter.com/fS5Xqex3Il — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) December 15, 2024

Last month director Jeff Fowler even specifically went out of his way to tease the post-credits scene for this third film, and earlier this month the film's producers confirmed there'll even be more than one of them - I can't tell you which of them have been shared online, potentially all of them, so again, best to stay off the internet for a few days. I'm sure you haven't managed to 100% complete Sonic x Shadow Generations yet so why don't you give that a go in the meantime.