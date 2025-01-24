Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is exactly what you’d expect. Featuring an adorable, sentient Turnip under the threat of losing his Greenhouse thanks to some egregious taxation from Mayor Onion, you’ll be running around mindlessly ripping up any documents that make mention of taxes while befriending a whole range of garden vegetables and snacks.

While Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is a short experience, it packs multiple unique areas and NPCs inside of it for you to find, but it can be easy enough to get lost while completing various errands for the townsfolk. With that in mind, we’ve explained the Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion map, including where to find and use all key locations, characters, and items of note.

Please do note that this guide contains spoilers for Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion’s story. Also, while this guide deals with each location in story order - and details how to wrap up each side quest so you don’t miss out on any items or their uses - it is not a full walkthrough of the game.

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion map - all key locations, characters, and items

Veggieville

Veggieville is the first location you will encounter in Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion.

Here, you’ll find Turnip Boy’s home, the Greenhouse, and can also speak with NPCs such as Mayor Onion, Crancran, Tots, and Old Man Lemon. There are also multiple Blueberry characters and a Strawberry character to speak to!

You can also retrieve the Watering Can here from near Old Man Lemon, and use it to water the Blueberry’s Flower to give to Strawberry. Speak to the Blueberry again afterwards for your first hat, the Sunhat!

This location is a crossroads, with four paths leading to different areas that are as follows:

North West: Grim Graveyard

North East: Weapon Woods

West: Layer Lane

South: Rocky Ramps

Weapon Woods

Northeast of Veggieville is Weapon Woods, and this is where you’ll head next in Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, as you need your first weapon!

Here, you’ll find the following characters:

Blueberry is complaining about a snail, Jerry , who is not paying rent. Return here later, with your weapon, to take care of Jerry…

is complaining about a snail, , who is not paying rent. Return here later, with your weapon, to take care of Jerry… Carrot complaining about losing baby Carrot , who you’ll run into later.

complaining about losing , who you’ll run into later. Annie will tell you about a rare ‘planticus swordicus’ up north.

will tell you about a rare ‘planticus swordicus’ up north. Graffiti Guy asks for spray paint, which we’ll collect later.

If you follow Annie’s advice, you’ll be able to retrieve the Soil Sword.

Layer Lane

Layer Lane, west of Veggieville, is an area that features a few different merchants for you to speak to:

Edgar the Carrot is a hairdresser. Bring him the Hair Dye item later to unlock the Scissors Hat .

the Carrot is a hairdresser. Bring him the item later to unlock the . Blueberry and Orange can be spoken to.

and Orange can be spoken to. Beet blocks off an alleyway here - return here after clearing Bustling Barn to get a Heart Fruit .

blocks off an alleyway here - return here after clearing Bustling Barn to get a . Belch runs a sandwich shop here - return here after speaking to slayQueen32 inside of Bustling Barn to get a Tier 3 Sub.

Head north of Layer Lane to access Bustling Barn.

Bustling Barn

Bustling Barn, north of Layer Lane, has a few construction worker Beets to speak to and an Orange. There’s also a Trophy to collect in the upper right-hand corner of the area.

Inside the Barn, you can speak with slayQueen32 who requires a Tier 3 Sub. Return to Belch on Layer Lane to get this.

Inside the Barn, which is your first dungeon, you can collect the Bomb Boots, fight the King Pig boss, and collect a Heart Fruit. West of the boss room is some Fertiliser to collect, and don’t forget to speak to the construction worker Beets near King Pig’s boss room. One of them will ask for wood, which we can bring to them later.

Speak to slayQueen32 again after the boss fight to receive the Crown Hat.

After defeating King Pig, the area blocked off by a Beet in Layer Lane is now available. Speak to the Blueberry here to receive some wood and give it to the construction worker Beet inside of King Pig’s boss room to receive the Hardhat.

Rocky Ramps

Rocky Ramps is located south of Veggieville in Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion.

Here, you can speak to Ellie, Mrs W, Hailey, and Holly, who are all on a school trip. Though, Holly has dropped their phone down the cliff. We’ll retrieve this later on.

There’s also a Tangerine Dog here, guarding a cave. He’s of no use to you right now, but return to this cave once you have finished the game to access the Crumbling Cavern area.

Plain Plains

Located south of Rocky Ramp is Plain Plains, which is home to the Forsaken Farmhouse and leads to Forsaken Forest in the northwest. The Forsaken Forest will be blocked off initially by Ellan.

There is an Orange here to speak to, as well as some Carrots in the Carrot patch who mention they threw a weird, orange thing in the trash. They also mention needing a stool to repair the stairs to the Forsaken Farmhouse!

Investigate the trash to find the Lost Carrot Baby. Take this to the Carrot from earlier — in Weapon Woods — to receive a Stool, and bring the Stool back to the Carrot patch and place it. You can now enter the Forsaken Farmhouse.

There is a strange fruit, Kakyoin, here to talk to also. He’s an amusing little reference to Kakyoin from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure!

Forsaken Farmhouse/Idle Icebox

Forsaken Farmhouse is the second dungeon of sorts for you to complete in Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion.

Here, you’ll find the Face Mask and Bandage items before likely running into a new area altogether, Idle Icebox.

Inside of Idle Icebox, you can speak to Deb and the Olive Guards. There’s also a Mission Board to view that tasks you with the following:

Supplies Needed: Bring Medical Supplies to Nurse Berry.

Bring Medical Supplies to Nurse Berry. Global Warming: Talk to Deb who will ask you to find and restart the generator.

Talk to Deb who will ask you to find and restart the generator. Missing Child: Carly the Cherry is missing their child Cherry.

Also inside Idle Icebox, you can speak to Pickled Gang, Nurse Cherry, Carly, Carson, DJ Sizzle, and Pops.

After having spoken to Deb, and as you complete the tasks listed on the Mission Board, you will receive Keys and be able to access more of the Forsaken Farmhouse.

The Forsaken Farmhouse hides away all the items needed for the three missions: Medicine, and Lost Cherry Baby. You can also find the Move Mittens, which let you move Movemelons.

After completing the missions for Carly and Nurse Cherry, you can then commence the boss fight with Rotten Apple Cat. Beat them to receive a Heart Fruit, then collect some Spray Paint from the following room and power the Generator.

Take the Spray Paint to Graffiti Guy in Weapon Woods for another Heart Fruit.

Speak to the Apple in Veggieville after defeating Rotten Apple Cat to return their missing Apple Cat to them.

Speak to the Pickled Gang in Idle Icebox after defeating Rotten Apple Cat to learn they need a hammer. Get this from the Carrot west of Layer Lane and return it to them to receive the Fedora.

Speak to Deb once more to receive the Fork, and you’re then done with the Forbsaken Farmhouse.

Forgotten Forest

Remember that passage northwest of Plain Plains being blocked off by Ellen? Well, after returning the Fork to Mayor Onion, it’s no longer blocked. This passage leads to Forsaken Forest.

Here, you can speak to Annie. If you go west and then north of Annie, you can retrieve Holly’s Phone from earlier to return to her in Rocky Ramps.

Speak to Annie inside of her Research Facility and continue advancing through the area. Collect the Mural Doodle to return to Annie in exchange for a Key, then go and collect the Turnip from the Turnip Patch.

Continue progressing to then get the Potted Petal Portal — your own portable set of portals — before returning the Turnip to Annie in exchange for another Key.

Off you pop, and you’ll encounter some sentient Acorns before running into the Stag boss fight.

Defeat the Stag in exchange for another Heart Fruit, and then collect to Green Goop to return to Annie. She will give you an Explorer Hat.

Before you leave, speak to the Acorn on the tree stump. He will give you a Leaf in exchange for real estate. Take this to the Real Estate Blueberry on Layer Lane to get a Real Estate Letter then you can then return to the Acorn.

Grim Graveyard

Mayor Onion eventually advises you to go down into the hatch in Weapon Woods, but you can’t access that quite yet and are directed to Grim Graveyard, which is northwest of Veggieville.

Here, you can speak to Tots and will need to help him with finding his Golden Shovel if you wish to borrow his normal Shovel. Dig the graves in the first area using your Soil Sword to receive the Top Hat.

Next, speak to the Pumpkin who will task you with a set of riddles to ultimately reach Tots’ shiny new shovel. For help with these, take a look at our Pumpkin Riddle guide.

After completing the riddles and retrieving another shovel for Tots, he will give you his Shovel to open up the hatch in Weapon Woods.

Speak to Tots after completing Grim Graveyard, and then go speak to his father in Idle Icebox to receive a Letter. Deliver it back to Tots to receive the Bird Hat, and then go speak to his father once more to receive the Farmer's Hat.

Bomb Bunker

Down the hatch in Weapon Woods is the Bomb Bunker. Head east twice to collect the Hair Dye, which you can give to Edgar on Layer Lane in exchange for the Scissors Hat.

Continue through the Bunker, retrieving Keys that unlock new paths, and you will eventually receive the Hazmat Suit which will protect you from fire going forwards.

Eventually, you will encounter a boss fight with Liz. Afterwards, collect your Heart Fruit and the Laser Pointer to return to Mayor Onion.

Mysterious Mafia Base

The Mysterious Mafia Base is accessible after giving Mayor Onion the Laser Pointer and speaking to Old Man Lemon in Veggieville. Lemon advises that there is a hatch behind his tree that will lead you there.

Advance through the base using portals, bombs, and movemelons until you arrive at the Corrupt Onion boss fight. Defeat him, and you’ve finished the game, but there’s more…

Sunset Station/Limitless Line

After finishing Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, Sunset Station and Limitless Line become available, which are found east of Layer Lane.

Check the mailbox outside the Greenhouse after completing the game to receive a Limitless Line Ticket. This can be used to access the Limitless Line, an endless dungeon, located at Sunset Station.

Here, you can speak with Annie, as well as shop-owner, Monty. He will sell various items and hats after you complete your first attempt of the Limitless Line.

Crumbling Cavern

After finishing Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, the Tangerine Dog guarding the cave in Rocky Ramps vanishes. Inside, you’ll find the Crumbling Cavern and can speak to the Cavern Cat, who will give you hints on any documents or hats that you’re left to find.

After 100%ing the game, the Cavern Cat is replaced with a Heart Fruit.

Spacious Space

Last, but not least, Spacious Space is part of Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion’s secret ending which requires ripping up all documents found in the game.

This is where you will fight God Onion, but for more on that, take a look at our guide to Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion’s endings.

For more on Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, take a look at how to unlock all hats.