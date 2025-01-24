Who doesn’t love a good hat in a video game? Turnip Boy certainly does in Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, and I’m here for it. Comparable to the joys of collecting hats and hanging out with Hat Mouse in Stardew Valley, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion has an abundance of unique hats for players to unlock as a result of helping townsfolk or spending their hard-earned Blue Tickets.

So whether you want to be a cowboy turnip or cat ears are more your style, the choice is all yours as you run rampant across Veggieville and beyond. To help you fill out your Greenhouse’s metaphorical hat stand, here’s how to unlock all hats in Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion.

How to unlock all hats in Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

In the below table, we’ve detailed every single unlockable hat in Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, and how you can unlock it.

Hat: How to unlock: DLC Hat Interact with the Mailbox outside the Greenhouse. Birthday Cake Interact with the Mailbox outside the Greenhouse. Knife Hat Interact with the Mailbox outside the Greenhouse. Cupid’s Arrow Hat Interact with the Mailbox outside the Greenhouse. Bunny Ears Interact with the Mailbox outside the Greenhouse. Cat Ears Interact with the Mailbox outside the Greenhouse. Turkey Hat Interact with the Mailbox outside the Greenhouse. Elf Hat Interact with the Mailbox outside the Greenhouse. Shredded Tax Papers Hat Interact with the Mailbox outside the Greenhouse. Valve Interact with the Mailbox outside the Greenhouse. Sunhat Water Blueberry’s plant in Veggieville, give their letter to Strawberry, and talk to them again. Crown Give slayQueen32 a Tier 3 Sub. Explorer Hat Speak to Annie after defeating the Stag boss and acquiring the Green Goop. Top Hat Dig the graves as soon as you arrive in Grim Graveyard. Hardhat Speak to the construction worker Beet near the King Pig’s boss room in Bustling Barn, then collect wood from the Blueberry in the forest west of Layer Lane and take it to the construction worker Beet. Scissors Hat (removes Turnip Boy's 'hair') Get the Blue Dye from the Bomb Bunker and give it to Edgar on Layer Lane. Bird Hat Speak to Tots after completing Grim Graveyard, and provided you spoke to everyone in Idle Icebox, he will give you a letter to deliver to his father there. His father then gives you a letter to return to Tots, and Tots will give you the Bird Hat in exchange. Farmer Hat After delivering the letter to Tots, return to Tots’ Father in Idle Icebox. Fedora After defeating Rotten Apple Cat, speak to Pickled Gang in Idle Icebox, then speak to the Carrot in the forest west of Layer Lane to get a Hammer. Give this to the Pickled Gang.

Spend your Blue Tickets on more hats at Monty’s Shop. | Image credit: Graffiti Games/VG247

On top of the above, more hats can be purchased from Monty at Sunset Station using Blue Tickets after completing Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion. The hats available are as follows:

Conductor Hat

Cloudy Hat

God Onion’s Hat

Fez

Mushrom Hat

Halo Hat

Witch Hat

Umbra’s Mask

Graffiti Hat

Horns

Nurse Hat

Cowboy Hat

Fastfood Hat

Speedwagon’s Hat

Minime Hat

