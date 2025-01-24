Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is a short but sweet time, taking just three hours — at a maximum — to finish. Though, if you’ve battled it out with the Corrupt Onion and think you’re done here, think again. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion actually hides away a secret, true ending for the players most committed to abolishing taxes.

This secret ending is easily attained, but you will need to wrap up all of your loose ends around Veggieville and beyond before it is available to you. Without further ado, here’s our Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion endings guide, which details how to unlock the secret ending.

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion endings guide

You will unlock your first ending for Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion after defeating the Corrupt Onion in your Greenhouse at the — you guessed it — end of the game. This is shortly after exploring the Bomb Bunker and after going down into the Mysterious Mafia Base behind yours and Old Man Lemon’s homes.

To then unlock Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion’s secret, true ending, you need to have ripped up all 24 documents in the game. Fortunately, there’s someone who can help us with this!

I wonder if this is Liz’s cat… | Image credit: Graffiti Games/VG247

After unlocking your first ending, you can continue the game and will gain access to the Crumbling Cavern; an area in Rocky Ramps (south of Veggieville) that was previously blocked off by the Tangerine Dog. In here, you’ll meet the Cavern Cat, who will give you clues — one by one — as to where you can find any documents around the game that you have left to rip up.

Once you tear apart all 24 tax documents, a pop up will appear that prompts you to fight the Corrupt Onion again. You know what to do next then… Head on down to the Mysterious Mafia Base via the hatch behind Old Man Lemon’s tree in Veggieville and make your way to your Greenhouse to begin the fight.

Once it’s done, Mayor Onion’s final form is unlocked — the God Onion — and you’re whisked away to the vast expanse of Spacious Space. Here, you want to use a mixture of your Watering Can and the available fire-pits and Boomblooms to clear the path while avoiding the God Onion’s attacks.

Looks tasty... and radioactive. | Image credit: Graffiti Games/VG247

There’ll be three Beets around the area, one of them locked in a decaying Greenhouse, and unfortunately, we’re going to need to sacrifice them for the greater good.

After clearing the various bridges and gaining full access to the area, use the Boomblooms on the Beets to send them flying into God Onion. After dealing with the first two Beets, the fella locked inside our Greenhouse will escape, and we can then send him tumbling into our foe.

With that done, the boss fight will be over, and you’ll have saved the world from universal taxation.

Now, if you haven’t collected all hats in the game, you can return to the Cavern Cat again for hints on where to find them. Or you can use our guide on how to unlock all hats if you fancy. After gaining 100% completion in the game, Cavern Cat will be replaced with a Heart Fruit.

So, off you go! That’s the Pumpkin riddle finished with, but for more on Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, take a look at our guide to all locations, characters and key items in the game.