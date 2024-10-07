You've only got a few hours to grab some awesome turn-based RPGs like Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader in the Steam sale

Head's up! You - yes you - have only a few hours left to jump on a turn-based RPG sale featuring loads of super good games for you to grab on the cheap. This includes Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, which is getting a wild discount of 40% days before its next major DLC update.

You can find this sale on Steam, where else? There are so, so many good games for sale here. Age of Wonders 4 is down 35%, the new and beloved Tactical Breach Wizards has a nice little 10% cut off the top, Octopath Traveller 2 is 40% off. But it gets crazier, XCOM 2 has a 95% discount... There's no excuse, grab some of these!

You've got until 10AM PT, 5PM GMT, 6PM CEST, 1PM ET to grab these games. You want our suggestion? Well, aside from that undeniably tempting XCOM 2 deal, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is a nice get right now. It's one of my personal favourite turn-based RPGS right now, and given the current Space Marine 2 hype and general excitement about the IP, it's worth checking out if you haven't already. The developers, Owlcat Games, have a rich history of creating excellent RPGs, and Rogue Trader is no exception.

Just be quick! For those of you at work right now in the UK and unable to get home until after 5PM, uh. You can buy Steam games on your phone right? Just do that, boot up Steam on the train and buy 飄流幻境M while the lady behind you silently judges you. Who cares about her though, it's a Steam sale!