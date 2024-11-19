"It’s about the cost of being human" says Tron: Ares director of movie about video game people running around in colourful, tightly fitting suits

Some Tron fans were surprised with the announcement that Ares would be scored by Nine Inch Nails, but its director says they're a great fit for the film's "industrial" feel.

Back in August it was announced that Nine Inch Nails, of all bands, would be composing the soundtrack for Tron: Ares. That obviously came as a bit of a shock to some given that the previous film, Tron: Legacy, was composed by electronic duo Daft Punk, resulting in a soundtrack that's often praised more than the film itself. But in a recent interview with Empire, director Joachim Rønning defended the choice, explaining that "with Nine Inch Nails making the music, this instalment will be a little grittier, a little bit more industrial."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

He continued, "It’s been important for me to contrast The Grid and the real world. In that sense, Nine Inch Nails lends itself perfectly into this new Tron world that we are creating." Tron: Ares differs from the previous entries in the series in that this time the main setting is our world, the real world, rather than the video game setting known as The Grid. So, I guess it makes a bit more sense to have such a change, though it obviously depends on how the film makes our world look.

Despite being a bit video gamey, Rønning does want you to know that there's a big human element too. "What I always look for in any story is a strong emotional core. This film will probably be more emotional than people are expecting. It’s about the cost of being human." A relevant statement given the rise of AI usage in recent times, but also a funny one considering the film features a bunch of video game people running around throwing frisbee while dressed in brightly coloured suits.

Tron: Ares is currently set to be released in cinemas October 10, 2025.