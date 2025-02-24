Tribe Nine codes for February 2025

Tribe Nine is a bit of an oddball release from developers Too Kyo Games, an independent studio founded by the creators of popular visual novel franchises Danganronpa and Zero Escape. While Tribe Nine carries on many of the traditional themes and imagery you'd expect from a team helmed by former Spike Chunsoft employees – with its story taking place in a dystopian society where the only effective resistance is put up by a group of spirited and talented teens – it also represents the team's first foray into gacha games.

Too Kyo and their publishers Akatsuki Games have attempted to position Tribe Nine as a gacha game without many of the traditional live-service trappings like daily tasks – but while this all-killer-no-filler approach sounds like a winning idea on paper, it actually comes with a downside, because it turns out premium currencies are rather hard to get this way unless you're willing to invest real-world money to top up your pulls. Only time will tell whether future tweaks will balance this issue out, but in the meantime at least, here are some Tribe Nine codes you can redeem for in-game freebies.

Working Tribe Nine codes

Here are all the currently active, working codes for Tribe Nine:

T9STR0AA1: 60x Enigma Entity (Free)

How to redeem Tribe Nine codes

Tribe Nine codes need to be redeemed from the store page of the game's official website.

You'll first need to log into your account using your Player ID, which can be copy-pasted from your in-game profile screen accessed via the phone menu.

Image credit: VG247 / Akatsuki Games Inc.

After logging in, simply scroll to the bottom of the store page, plug your chosen code into the Redeem Code textbox, and hit the Redeem Code button to claim your stuff – just so long as you've completed the tutorial and unlocked the in-game mailbox, that is.

Please note that there are actually two kinds of Enigma Entity in Tribe Nine: free and paid. You'll receive the free versions when redeeming codes, and according to the game's FAQ page "some content can only be purchased with paid Enigma Entities". So there is at least some content that will be exclusive to paying players, although it seems like your free Enigma Entities are at least good for general gacha pulls, which is probably the most pressing concern for F2P players right now.

