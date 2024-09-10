Treyarch confirms Call of Duty Black Ops 6 maps won’t be too big at launch, and certainly no bigger than what you’ve played in the beta

If you've been playing the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta, you've probably gotten used to messing around on Skyline and Derelict. What's interesting is, according to Treyarch, maps won't be getting much bigger than those on the official launch.

This information was revealed via Twitter, on which the official Treyarch twitter account provided a glimpse into the future of multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6. Not only did we learn that 16 multiplayer maps will be available at launch, we learned that medium sized map like Skyline will be upon the higher end of size.

This may sound surprising, as Skyline doesn't necisarily feel that large, but to be fair it's a multi-layered map with two large floors and a sizable exterior too. It's also worth noting that the flow of the map makes it quite speedy, with players encouraged to charge ahead into sight lines of other players, rather than sneak around for flanks.

Treyarch provided some additional context in a follow-up tweet, adding: "We know map flow and variety are critical to the best player experience, and we've got a great mix of map sizes for Black Ops fans at launch. Watch for comms soon with more details on the team's focus areas coming out of Beta, including tac-maps for all the locations you haven't played yet! Stay tuned and thank you for playing in the Beta!"

Reactions have been mixed on community hubs like Twitter and Reddit, but that's to be expected when players haven't yet seen these news maps and how they differ in terms of flow and variety. But it's an interesting change from prior games, that leans towards Black Ops 6's emphasis on tense firefights where high mobility across a variety of environments can mean the difference between winning and losing.

Do you like this approach to map size in Black Ops 6? Let us know below!