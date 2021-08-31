Top 7 games releasing in September - Deathloop, WarioWare, and more

September 2021 is looking like an excellent month for games with something for everyone to be excited about. There are some big hitters here, plus plenty of indie titles that look great. In the video below we pick the seven biggest games of September 2021.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Of course, there are plenty more games on the way. We've got a video game release schedule that has info on every game you'll be able to get your hands on over the rest of 2021 and beyond.

If you're a PC or PS5 gamer then you've got Kena, Deathloop, and Death Stranding Director's Cut to get excited about. On Xbox Game Pass we've got Lemnis Gate, Sable, Aragami 2, and Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas. There are too many games coming, is what we're saying.

Whatever you do, don't sleep on WarioWare: Get It Together for the Switch. This series has always delivered the goods, so we've got high hopes for its debut on Nintendo's latest console.

Diablo 2: Resurrected is included in our list of games coming in September 2021. The game's release comes in the midst of major turmoil within Activision Blizzard following the State of California's lawsuit against it, alleging widespread discrimination, abuse, and harassment. A major part of the complaint centres on Blizzard's "frat boy culture," and it has so far caused the company to fire president J. Allen Brack, and longtime HR head Jesse Meschuk in a bid to make some progress.

Despite this, numerous actions made by the company have led many to believe that real structural changes simply won't be made. The publisher has already brought in a union-busting law firm to quell calls for collective action, but that hasn't stopped some employees from forming a coalition across all of its labels.

I'd love to know what games you're looking forward to so leave a comment down below.