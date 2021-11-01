Top 7 games releasing in November - CoD, Battlefield 2042, Forza Horizon 5, Pokémon, and more

November 2021 is a big month for video games, with CoD Vanguard, Battlefield 2042, Forza Horizon 5, and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Pokemon Shining Pearl all releasing.

November is usually quite a busy month for games but this month isn't nearly as packed as you'd expect due to delays into 2022. Still, there are a good handful of big AAA games arriving, some likely to be the best-selling of the year.

Check out the video above to get a good look at our seven highlights for November, and also a rundown of the best of the rest.

Can you believe we are only two months away from the end of the year? Time really flew by this year but there are still more games to come. You can check out our full list for December and beyond on our video game release date page.

We'd love to know what games you're looking forward to. Please let us know in the comments section. Will you catch monsters in Pokemon or Shin Megami Tensei? Or be Perfecting your aim in COD: Vanguard or BF2042?