Your Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 dreams look to be grinding into reality, with a rating in Singapore the latest trick in the combo

It looks like that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater thing being teased over the last week or so will turn out to be Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, assuming a new rating in Singapore provres trustworthy.

As spotted by Gematsu, a listing on the website of the Infocomm Media Development Authority - the Singaporean governmental body which rates media released in the country - appears to list the game as being set to arrive this year.

There's not much to be gleaned from the listing aside from that apparent 2025 release window, but it does suggest THPS 3 + 4 will be coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

It's recieved a "general" rating, which means "suitable for persons of all ages." Yep, even your grandma should be safe to hop into the bowl and start channeling her inner Bob Burnquist by kickflipping so hard everyone within 500 yards is sent into an instant gnarliness coma.

Loading.. new parks. 3/4/25 pic.twitter.com/Upu75FlQ78 — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater (@TonyHawkTheGame) February 25, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This follows plenty of antics from Hawk and a countdown on the official website helping to send what were rumours and then chatter about a Call of Duty tease into overdrive. For instance, the official THPS account post above, which had the Birdman and a bunch of other skaters sitting in front of the teaser for March 4.

Adding to that, Hawk seemingly used Gang Starr's Mass Appeal as the song to accompany this post on his Instagram, which you might remember from THPS 4's soundtrack.

Are you psyched to play THPS 3 + 4 - if this is indeed what it looks like? Let us know below!