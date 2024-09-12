Skateboard man Tony Hawk teases that he's working with Activision on "something the fans will truly appreciate"

Remember Tony Hawk, skateboarder and star of a bunch of video games that served as foundational experiences for you and your mates - assuming you grew up with dreams of competing at the X Games and having Rage Against The Machine play at your medal winning afterparty? Well, he's just teased plans to commemorate the original Pro Skater's 25th birthday, apparently with help from Activision.

Speaking on Mythical Kitchen, a YouTube cooking show that's exactly where you'd expect to find video game news (thanks VGC ), Hawk was asked what's next for the Pro Skater franchise with that anniversary coming up on September 29 and revealed that him and Activision are on talking terms again.

"I wish I could tell you more, but I can tell you that I’ve been talking to Activision again, which is insanely exciting. We’re working on something,” Hawk said, over a plate of Chinese chicken salad and the spaghetti bolognese that you get at LA's Chateau Marmont hotel.

“This is the first time I've said that publicly," he added, "I think it will be something the fans will truly appreciate.” Hawk did also rule out the idea of it being contact lenses that make you skate like him, so there you go.

Back in 2022, Hawk claimed that plans for a follow-up game to 2020's Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 were scrapped when development studio Vicarious Visions was merged with Activision Blizzard. "I wish I could say that we had something in the works, but Vicarious Visions kind of got disbanded…" Hawk said then. "[Making 3+4 after 1+2], that was the plan. Even up until the release date of [1 + 2], we were going 3 + 4. And then Vicarious got absorbed and they were looking for other developers and then… it was over."

"The truth of it is, they were trying to find someone to do 3 + 4, but they just didn’t really trust anyone the way they did Vicarious," the Birdfellow continued, "So they took pitches from other studios, like ‘what would you do with a THPS title?’ and they didn’t like what they heard, and then that was it.”

