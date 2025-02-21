Tony Hawk's Pro Skater announcement looks to be being teased in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, as the Birdman himself ollies in to drop a cheeky pair of eyes

There's now been another sick trick added to the combo of stuff which seems to be hinting at a new gaming-related Tony Hawk thing being in the works. A teaser that looks very much to be for something potentially Pro Skatery has popped up in one of Black Ops 6's maps, and it's even caught the attention of a certain Mr Anthony Birdman.

If you're out of the loop, this comes after Hawk revealed last year - while chowing down on Chinese chicken salad and spaghetti bolognese - that he'd "been talking to Activision again" and that the two parties were "working on something" which "the fans will truly appreciate".

Now, he's said another thing, but via a single emoji. To be fair, the thing players have found in the skate shop of the remastered version of classic CoD map Grind that's just been added into Black Ops 6 as part of Season 02 Reloaded does plenty of talking.

It looks to be a poster, just chilling near a nice indoor plant, which reads "03.04.25" - there's also a little logo of a skater directly above those numbers. Naturally, folks immediately started speculating that it's hinting at something Tony Hawk game-ish being released on March 4 this year.

The Birdman responding to a post about it by CharlieIntel with a pair of eyes, as you can see above, has only added fuel to the fire.

Add in the fact that pro skater Tyshawn Jones, who featured in 2023's Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, said on a podcast earlier this week: "I’m in a Tony Hawk coming out, that’s cool. They got a new one they remastering so that’s about to come out, I was in the last one," and you've got a full blown blaze going.

What are you hoping this THPS tease - if indeed it is what it looks like - turns out to be? Let us know below!