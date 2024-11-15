Tomb Raider Prime Video series looks to be locking in its Lara, with a Game of Thrones star reportedly in talks to plunder some burial places

There are about a million video game adaptations in the works right now, and one of them, the Tomb Raider TV series from Amazon Prime Video, is reportedly in the process to formally locking in an actress best known for Game of Thrones as its Lara Croft.

Things have been heating up recently in terms of chatter about who was testing for the role, therefore putting themselves in line to be handed some pistols to dual wield and pointed in the direction of some long lost ruin that may or may not contain something interesting among, you know, all the dead bodies, so it's no suprise a decision now looks to have been made.

According to both Deadline and Variety, Sophie Turner's the one currently being pencilled in as Lara, with negotiations to make that a formal thing being in progress. Variety writes that while these talks haven't yet been concluded, the deal is currently "expected to close soon".

So, unless something changes, Sansa Stark's (or at least the actress that played her) looking set to be leaving Westeros to go acquire some old stuff, following in the footsteps of Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

Amazon only confirmed that this Tomb Raider series had been greenlit back in May this year, funnily enough right after its Fallout adaptation went down quite well with everyone and their vault suit-wearing mum. Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge is set to write and executive produce it, which is cool.

Meanwhile, Amazon Games is set to publish the next Tomb Raider game, which Crystal Dynamics is currently working on, so the megalithlic company's clearly big into the whole Lara Croft's globetrotting adventures in relic locating and acquisition thing.

Are you looking forward to seeing how this Tomb Raider TV series turns out, and do you think Turner'll make a good Lara? Let us know below!