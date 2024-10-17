Does Venom: The Last Dance tie into Spider-Man 4? Tom Hardy doesn't want to say anything, but seems happy about the idea

As Venom: The Last Dance nears its October 25 release date, fans are starting to wonder what's up with Knull as the main villain and whether this iteration of Eddie Brock and the symbiote will ever cross paths with Tom Holland's Spider-Man. Meanwhile, Tom Hardy is playing coy but forward.

Via Comic Book Movie, we've learned about the lead actor's most recent answer regarding a potential crossover into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (616). Long story short: He's keeping his lips sealed, but there's reason to be optimistic.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"You know... you know, there are always possibilities... I couldn't possibly say anything because this is the last movie. Yeah, I would love that," he said in the original clip from a fan/press event in Mexico. When coupled with writer-director Kelly Marcel's comments on Knull's larger role moving forward, it's hard not to start imagining the possibility of Venom and Spider-Man clashing and then working together to face the potentially multiversal threat. Hardy certainly seems to be quite open to the idea, and some might even describe his answer as cheeky.

Recent rumors have pointed to Spider-Man 4 (working title) dropping a street-level storyline featuring Daredevil and Wilson Fisk in favor of doing more with the possibilities offered by the MCU's larger Multiversal Saga. Since Knull is such a massive threat, it would be a waste not to bring Spidey into the battle against him. That said, many fans were hoping for a 'smaller' movie after No Way Home's 'back to basics' ending.

But wait a minute, didn't Eddie and Venom already visit 616 due to Doctor Strange's spell and leave some symbiote goop behind, potentially teasing the symbiote suit for Spidey? Well yeah, but there are ways to bring Venom back, especially know that everything else in Sony Pictures' Spider-Man-less Spider-Man universe is crumbling apart. Do you really want to watch a bunch of Spidey-adjacent secondary characters and villains take on the God of Symbiotes? I personally don't, so give me the MCU option, please.

We'll probably have a clearer idea of what's coming next when Venom: The Last Dance opens next week. For now, its early box office predictions are looking yummy enough, but we've yet to see what the critical reception is and how that will influence its November legs.