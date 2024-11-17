Sounds like that Tom Hardy Splinter Cell movie you all definitely forgot about has bit the dust

Sorry, Splinter Cell fans, but that long in development movie appears to be dead and buried.

Way back in 2012, a Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell movie was announced with Tom Hardy attached to play protagonist Sam Fisher. If you aren't the best with dates, an entire 12 years has passed since then, and obviously said movie never materialised. That isn't all that uncommon, the Uncharted movie had been in development since 2008 and that only came out in 2022 (16 whole years, wowza), and with video game movies doing better than ever, there's always the chance it could have picked up steam again. Except, that's not the case, as according to the film's producer, development on it has officially stopped.

Speaking to The Direct, producer Basil Iwanyk spoke of the Splinter Cell movie, saying "that movie would have been awesome… Just couldn't get it right, script-wise, budget-wise. But it was going to be great. We had a million different versions of it, but it was going to be hardcore and awesome. That's one of the ones that got away, which is really sad." Hearing that there were "a million different versions of it" certainly makes it clear why a definitive version was never locked in, but that'll obviously be a shame for fans of the series. At least there's that animated series coming next year!

Right now, the status of the Splinter Cell series as a whole is a bit up in the air. There hasn't been a new entry since 2013's Blacklist, and while a remake for the original might have been announced back in 2021, Ubisoft has been pretty quiet on it. The game's director, David Grivel, left Ubisoft in 2022 as well, so it's a bit of a Schrodinger's Splinter Cell right now. Ubisoft is in a spot of trouble these days too, so I'm sure it's hoping Assassin's Creed Shadows will give it the boost it quite desperately needs.