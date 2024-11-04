Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains codes for November 2024

Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains is a gacha RPG set in the Tokyo Ghoul universe. In this game, you’ll work your way through a detailed story, fight foes with flashy turn-based combat and merging abilities, and (of course!) summon new teammates.

While you won’t be able to recruit any new teammates with these codes, if you’re on the hunt for other resources, you can use Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains codes to stock up on things like Limit Crystals, Advanced Stone Caskets, EXP Books, and Gold. Developer FunCat Games normally shares these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up all current and expired Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains codes right here so you can get back to fighting (and summoning).

All working Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains codes

VIP666 : 2 Improved Batteries, 5 Silver Advanced Stone Caskets

: 2 Improved Batteries, 5 Silver Advanced Stone Caskets VIP777 : 5 Limit Crystals, 3 Sweep Coupons

: 5 Limit Crystals, 3 Sweep Coupons VIP888 : 2 Gold Advanced Stone Caskets, 20,000 Gold

: 2 Gold Advanced Stone Caskets, 20,000 Gold VIP999 : 5 Crimson Crystals, 3 EXP Book - Medium

: 5 Crimson Crystals, 3 EXP Book - Medium rize500: 5 Crimson Crystals, 10 EXP Book - Small, 20,000 Gold

All expired Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains codes

predownload

preregister100k

preregister300k

preregister500k

preregister700k

preregister1m

How do I redeem codes in Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains. If you haven’t already, complete the game’s tutorial. Head to the game’s main menu. Click the settings button under your avatar in the top left corner of your screen. Image credit: VG247/FunCat Games Click the Account tab of the menu that pops up. Click the Redeem Code button. Image credit: VG247/FunCat Games Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit OK. Image credit: VG247/FunCat Games

