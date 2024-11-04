Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains codes for November 2024
How to redeem codes in Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains.
Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains is a gacha RPG set in the Tokyo Ghoul universe. In this game, you’ll work your way through a detailed story, fight foes with flashy turn-based combat and merging abilities, and (of course!) summon new teammates.
While you won’t be able to recruit any new teammates with these codes, if you’re on the hunt for other resources, you can use Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains codes to stock up on things like Limit Crystals, Advanced Stone Caskets, EXP Books, and Gold. Developer FunCat Games normally shares these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up all current and expired Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains codes right here so you can get back to fighting (and summoning).
All working Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains codes
- VIP666: 2 Improved Batteries, 5 Silver Advanced Stone Caskets
- VIP777: 5 Limit Crystals, 3 Sweep Coupons
- VIP888: 2 Gold Advanced Stone Caskets, 20,000 Gold
- VIP999: 5 Crimson Crystals, 3 EXP Book - Medium
- rize500: 5 Crimson Crystals, 10 EXP Book - Small, 20,000 Gold
All expired Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains codes
- predownload
- preregister100k
- preregister300k
- preregister500k
- preregister700k
- preregister1m
How do I redeem codes in Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains.
- If you haven’t already, complete the game’s tutorial.
- Head to the game’s main menu.
- Click the settings button under your avatar in the top left corner of your screen.
- Click the Account tab of the menu that pops up.
- Click the Redeem Code button.
- Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit OK.
