Tiny Tina's Wonderlands set for March 25 release - check out the first look at gameplay

Gearbox and 2K Games have set a March 25 release date for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and have also released a trailer giving us our first look at gameplay.

In the gameplay trailer, we’re given a look at new mechanics such as spellcasting, character creation, and the tabletop-inspired Overworld. The trailer also showcases game’s cast.

According to the story, Tiny Tina will be your guide through a fantasy realm full of cities, mushroom forests, fortresses, and more, all of which are connected by a vast Overworld.

You will create your own hero using a multiclass system that lets you mix and match six character skill trees, each with its own abilities. During gameplay, you will be able to level up, refine your build, expand your arsenal, and become the “ultimate Fatemaker.”

In battle, you can use spells, guns, and Action Skills against foes such as dragons, “smack-talking skeletons," land-roaming sharks, and huge bosses.

The story can be played solo or with up to three friends in online multiplayer or local split-screen.

The game's talent includes Andy Samberg (SNL, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Captain Valentine, playing the rule-obsessed robot Frette is comedian Wanda Sykes, and Ashly Bruch returns as Tiny Tina.

During their quest to defeat the Dragon Lord played by Will Arnett (Arrested Development), players will meet other misfits such as a lute-wielding "Bardbarian" and their very own Fairy Punchfather.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is in development for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and for PC. It will be an Epic Games Store release on PC exclusively at launch, and will be made available on other PC digital storefronts later in 2022.

Pre-orders are now available across all platforms, and those who drop the cash early will receive the Golden Hero Armor Pack, which is a unique armor preset.