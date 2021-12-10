Tiny Tina's Wonderland has gotten a brand new trailer

Tiny TIna’s Wonderlands, the fantasy looter shooter spinoff from Gearbox Software, got a new trailer shown off during last night’s Game Awards. The trailer shows off more gameplay from the game, as well as an introduction to the game’s major antagonist.

The game’s presence has TIny TIna, a major character in Gearbox Software’s popular Borderlands series, running a fantasy tabletop game. You play a Fatemaker, and act as the heroes of her adventure, fighting through this world masterminded by Tina and taking down a tyrannical figure known only as the Dragon Lord.

We’re also introduced to a selection of new characters to the franchise - including Valentine the robotic Frette and dashing rogue Valentine. Returning characters are also seen in the new trailer, including Torgue (who now wanders the world as a traveling musician) and Brick who we briefly see present in Tina’s story.

This premise isn’t popping up out of nowhere. All the way back in 2013, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep was added as DLC to Borderlands 2. While this stood out as a charming distraction from the typical sci-fi setting of your typical Borderlands game at the time, it must have made enough of an impression to warrant a full game based on the particular premise.

TIny TIna’s Wonderlands is launching March 25, 2022. Are you excited for this weird new spin on the Borderlands series? Let us know whether you think this Fantasy spin-off will appeal just as much as the trademark post-apocalypse punky aesthetic that has become a staple of previous games.

