Tim Burton will continue to direct Jenna Ortega after Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, as he's doing half of Wednesday season 2

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was pretty solid, so folks are quite excited to see what Tim Burton is directing next. Turns out, he'll be stopping by Wednesday season 2 first.

Collider shared the news, stating that Burton will be directing four out of eight episodes, like in season 1. Production is already underway, so maybe fans of the hit Netflix series won't have to wait much longer (season 1 came out in 2022).

With the Beetlejuice sequel still grabbing a decent amount of cash (against its $100 million production budget), hopes are high for a threequel, but that's far from confirmed, especially with co-star Jenna Ortega busy leading (and now producing) Wednesday and preparing to promote a number of upcoming movies, among which is the adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's Klara and the Sun.

Series co-creator Al Gough cited Burton's relationship with Ortega as one of the main reasons why he's sticking around for season 2: "He just loves the show, and he loves doing it and loves working with Jenna, and it's great. Believe me, we're thrilled because I'm with you, I would've thought he'd be like, 'I did it. Peace out.' Yeah. No, he doesn't do that. I think when he loves something... This is the thing, he's not cynical at all. And I think that's the other reason Beetlejuice has worked, because he didn't make it for any other reason than he wanted to make that movie. He wanted to tell that story. There is nothing cynical. It is completely Tim."

Another big selling point of season 2 could be a bigger focus on the horror element over romance, something which Ortega really pushed for following season 1's huge success, which made it one of Netflix's biggest hits ever.

While the reviews were largely positive, many felt there was room for improvement, and Ortega herself was one of the loudest voices openly discussing some of its comedy and romance-related shortcomings. If anything, it'll be interesting to see how season 2 pans out with her taking a more proactive position in front of and behind the camera.