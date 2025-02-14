PlayStation State of Play hit Tides of Annihilation shows off some fresh gameplay, and Baldur's Gate 3 fans are in for a special treat

One of the games that may well have caught your eye in this week's PlayStation State of Play was Tides of Annhilation, a freshly-announced action-adventure thing that'll see you slice through ruined London with a gang of knights King Arthur would've invited to his round table.

Well, Chinese developer Eclipse Glow Games has now shown off an extended look at its gameplay. Plus, it's been revealed that the game's not just packing the obvious Baldur's Gate 3 star whose voice you heard the other day - there are at least two of them donning their chainmail for ToA.

First of all, you can take a look at the new gameplay via IGN. It runs for about 11 minutes, and in that time you get to see protgonist Gwendolyn - played by Shadowheart voice actor Jennifer English - walk through some ruined streets that feature the likes of red post boxes so you know this is the capital of Sadness Island.

Gwendolyn spends a time chatting with a companion character called Niniane, walking past bodies if people frozen in place by the "abrupt invasion from another realm" that's knocked London into this state, and battling knights in hack-and-slash combat that allows you to warp about and has some verticality to it.

One cool section in a "fold realm" sees her run up the side of a magically-crumbling skyscraper, before she reaches a museum. Here, she battles a boss called Mordred - who says she's "Pendragon", so sounds pretty damn key to the Arthurian stuff going on - in a pretty cool multi-stage fight.

We're honored to have both of you join us as Mordred & Gwendolyn! ❤️ https://t.co/1l5g9MIzCe — Tides of Annihilation (@play_toa) February 14, 2025

That's about it for the gameplay, but there is one other interesting thing that's been revealed, as Baldur's Gate 3 voice actor and performance director Aliona Baranova has tweeted that she's playing Mordred.

"You all guessed Gwendolyn is voiced by Jen in 0.05 seconds, but not many recognised me as this blonde badass in the trailer, and that’s on range," she wrote, Jen and I are finally playing opposite each other in Tides of Annihilation!!"

So, a cool thing if you're big into BG3, and have enjoyed watching English and Baranova stream the game together. Tides of Annhilation's looking pretty interesting regardless, even if I'm only saying that because I've enjoyed some games in which London's a bit worse for wear over the past year.