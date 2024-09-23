Thunderbolts* first teaser trailer is finally here to remind you of a bunch of Marvel B-listers you probably forgot about

Marvel has finally released the first trailer for Thunderbolts*, offering you a chance to play "Wait, Which MCU Movie Were They In?"

While I'm sure some of you have seen those Thunderbolts* leaks from D23 earlier this year, I imagine there's enough of you that have been holding off until the official trailer released, and if that's you, well today's your day. Marvel finally released the first teaser trailer for the new superhero flick, but despite it being "teaser" in name it's actually a pretty lengthy trailer. Florence Pugh returns from 2021's Black Widow as Yelena Belova, and will seemingly be the film's lead.

There are a few other returning faces too, like Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barners, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost (last seen in Ant Man and the Wasp), Wyatt Russel as U.S. Agent and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (both from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), David Harbour as Red Guardian and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster (both from Black Widow), and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (previously played by William Hurt, with Ford taking over the role in Captain America: Brave New World). Some new cast members can be found too, like Lewis Pullman as "Bob" and Geraldine Viswanathan as Mel, de Fontaine's assistant.

Of course, you might be wondering, what are all these slightly random mish-mash of characters doing together? Well, it's still not particularly clear, but the general gist is that they're a group of antiheroes sent on missions by the government. Presumably it's a bit more complicated, and hopefully the film expands upon the asterisk present in the title (no, it's not a typo).

Thunderbolts* is meant to be out May 2, 2025, which it still says on the film's website, but the trailer is slightly more vague and just says May 2025, so it's always possible the film has shifted slightly. Either way, you'll probably be able to watch it in May - if Marvel has enticed you with a bunch of B-listers enough that is.