Thunderbolts finally teases its villain in its latest trailer, though you probably won't need a PhD to figure out who it is

It was the Super Bowl this Sunday, so Marvel paid the big bucks to get a new trailer out for the upcoming Thunderbolts movie.

We're only about three months out from the release of Thunderbolts, but as of now, it's still a bit unclear what the film is actually about. There was that teaser trailer last September, but that didn't give away much, and now its latest trailer is here to show a little bit more, though not that much overall honestly. The biggest thing you'll see is a brief couple of looks for Sentry, a character that was previously reported to be making an appearance in the film played by Lewis Pullman, who you will have seen in the first trailer as "Bob", clearly meant to act as something of a red herring.

You don't see much of the character in this new trailer, just a handful of shots of him using his superhuman abilities against the film's ragtag group of anti-heroes and random citizens, but it's obviously meant to be him, unless Marvel is setting up another red herring and introduces a completely different villain for them to face off against - that's honestly quite likely, considering the character is a hero in the comics, and has his own villain, the Void. And judging from all the shadowy stuff going on in the trailer, an appearance from the Void doesn't seem too unlikely (there are a couple of cast members who haven't had confirmed roles yet).

An official logline for the movie explains, "Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and John Walker (Wyatt Russell). After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?"

Again, really not much to go off of there, but you'll be able to find out more when it comes to cinemas May 2, later this year.