Throne and Liberty: World Event timetable and how to find out when Morokai and other world bosses spawn

You may have noticed, there are loads of world events and world bosses in Throne and Liberty! Some of them spawn every hour or two, but there are a few with scarcer appearances on the map. One of them is Morokai - a nasty Undead orc in the Carmine Forest. Loads of players reach the end of that zone and are left stumped when the bozo actually spawns.

This short guide will tell you when Morokai spawns. Not only that, we'll guide you to the in-game event timetable so you never have to search up when something spawns ever again.

Throne and Liberty: how to access the event timetable

Morokai usually spawns twice a day, and the exact time depends on which server you are on. Not only that, but the time varies every day. It won't spawn at 12PM one day, then 12PM the next. It changes, so to find out when Morokai spawns, you'll need to find the in-game event timetable.

Open your map (press M on PC) and it'll show the region menu on the left by default. But! If you click the fourth tab on the map menu, you can see your server's event timetable.

Look at the bright yellow arrows! Click this! | Image credit: VG247

Once you click the timetable, you can see every world event coming up by the hour. For example, I've got Throne and Liberty booted up as of writing, during work hours (don't tell my editor). I can see that Morokai is spawning on my server at 7PM and 9PM. The next day, this will change! So check every day and schedule your day appropriately.

You can see Morokai's mug circled. | Image credit: VG247

And that's the timetable. Take some time to familiarise yourself with it. You may have also spotted the event reminder button near the minimap on the top right of your screen. This is useful for quick reference, but it only tracks the upcoming events, not events coming several hours away. When in doubt, check the timetable. You can even set custom notifications for specific events you want.

That wraps up our guide on the Throne and Liberty event timetable, and when world bosses like Morokai spawn.