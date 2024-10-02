Throne and Liberty: Where to get salt

In Throne and Liberty, your first official introduction to cooking requires one key ingredient that's surprisingly hard to get: salt! Like all ingredients it can be farmed from specific enemies out in the open world, but at such low qualities. But, there's a trick.

In this short guide, we'll break down how to get salt in Throne and Liberty. We'll take you through all the options you have, so you should be hella salty in no time.

How to get salt in Throne and Liberty

The most consistent method on farming salt is through Amitoi expeditions. You'll unlock access to this feature during your levelling journey, around level 20.

Head to your expedition table and take a look at the different zones you can send your Amotoi and the rewards it offers. Some zones you can send your Amitoi, like the Monolith Wastelands, offer salt as a reward. This, is the main way to consistently farm salt, without having to actually go out and get your hands dirty.

See the yellow arrows for the salt reward. | Image credit: VG247

If you've already got an expedition going on, you can go out into the world and farm salt. But do note, the drop rate isn't particularly great. Any mobs by the shoreline, like the enemies in Windhill Shores, have a chance to drop salt. But, to be honest, the farm rate is so low we wouldn't recommend it unless you desperately need one or two salt.

That's how to get salt in Throne and Liberty! For more Throne and Liberty guides, why not check out our articles on how to get magic powder in Throne and Liberty, as well as a guide to the Throne and Liberty event timetable for bosses like Morokai.