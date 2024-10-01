Throne and Liberty: Where to find the letter in a bottle in Windhill Shores

Early on in Throne and Liberty, you'll be tasked with finding a letter in a bottle as part of the Sailor's Letter side quest in the Windhill Shores. This otherwise small and simple side quest is otherwise a no-brainer, but due to how small the bottle is and the vague area you're told to search in, you might have trouble finding it. That's why we've written this super short guide on where to find the letter in a bottle in Throne and Liberty.

All we're going to do is walk you directly to the bottle through a short amount of text and two images to assist. The perfect guide (to write and read, to be honest). Nice and short and to the point.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Where is the letter in a bottle in Throne and Liberty?

Travel to the point of the map indicated in the image below, near the wrecked ship. You're aiming to walk to the small pool of water to the ship's right side, opposite the ocean itself.

Go to this small pool by the ship. | Image credit: VG247

Once here, travel to the rocks indicated in the picture below, and you'll find the letter in a bottle placed by the water. We've circled it in the image below so it's super clear where to find it.

It's right here! | Image credit: VG247

Once you pick up this bottle, the rest of the Sailor's Letter quest chain is super simple. Just follow the markers to various locations on the map and pick up a few letters, and the rewards will be yours!