Throne and Liberty: Treasure of Daybreak location

The vast majority of quests in Throne and Liberty are pretty straightforward, but one step in the Treasure of Daybreak quest chain is actually quite tricky. In it, you're tasked with tracking down a hidden treasure chest in the desert with just a drawing to help you out. But thankfully, we've done the hard work and found it for you.

So here's our guide on the Treasure of Daybreak location in Throne and Liberty. It comes with a map screenshot for assistance, so you should be able to snatch it up in short order.

Treasure of Daybreak treasure location in Throne and Liberty

Once you reach the step of the Treasure of Daybreak that requires you to track down the treasure using a drawn map, go ahead and travel to the location found in the screenshot below in the Sandworm lair region of the continent.

Walk right here! | Image credit: VG247

Once you're here, you'll have to wait until sunrise for the chest to spawn. The game shifts from day to night every hour, on the hour. So Sunrise only happens once every two hours. On the European servers this happens on every odd hour, so 1PM, 3PM, 5PM etc. Be sure to be there at that time for the chest to spawn. It can take a few seconds, so don't panic if it doesn't spawn straight away.

Wait by this stone! | Image credit: VG247

And with that, the tough part of the quest is done! Just keep following the steps remaining until the quest chain will be complete! Who doesn't love a treasure hunt?

