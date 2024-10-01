Throne and Liberty: Tank build, skill enchants, and stat priority

So you want to tank in Throne and Liberty? First of all, thank you brave comrade. Short dungeon queues and big health bars will be yours in time. But, if you want to tank well, you'll need to build your character and their equipment properly.

So we've written this Throne and Liberty tank build with some basic information on how to build up your character. It includes where to invest your stat points, what equipment stats to look for, what skills to use, and what skills to enchant first.

Throne and Liberty tank build

For this tank build, we're using a sword (with shield) as our main weapon, with a wand as our secondary.

Throne and Liberty: Tank stat points

For your tank, you'll want to invest the majority of your stat points into strength. This stat not only provides defence, max health, and health regen, it also provides an increase in minimum and maximum damage like all other stats. What's wonderful are the milestone rewards for investing enough stats into strength, including a max health boost at rank 30, damage reduction at 40, and more max health at 60.

Secondary to strength, you'll want Wisdom, which increases max mana and mana regen. Third you want Dexterity which increases crit, quickness, and evasion. You'll not want to upgrade these much above 20. Strength is your main stat dump.

Throne and Liberty: Tank equipment stat prio

As for equipment, anything that provides max health, endurance, health regen and evasion in that order. These stats are incredibly important for stats. Max health and endurance make you tankier, obviously. But evasion reduces you damage taken (which your healers will appreciate). Look for these if you can when gearing up your character, but don't worry about them too much until you reach the epic tier of gear.

Throne and Liberty: Tank skills to use

Okay, assuming you're using a sword and shield, these are the skills you should use.

Shield strike

Counter barrier

Strategic Rush

Chain Hook

Provoking Roar

Shield Throw

Stalwart Bastion

Annihilating Slash

Witty Strike

Immortal Pride

As for passives, take all those present in the sword moveset, plus a passive from your secondary weapon that boosts your survivability.

In terms of what to upgrade with skill specialization, we recommend turning Shield Strike into Piercing Strike for AOE damage, Counter Barrier into Concentrated Barrier, and Provoking Roar into Cleaving Roar.

Throne and Liberty: Tank skill enchantment priority

Shield Strike Provoking Roar Annihilating Slash Stalwart Bastion

As for your skill enchant priority, we recommend upgrading skills in the following order:

Following this, upgrade whatever you like with remaining skill enchant books.

That concludes our entry-level tanking guide for Throne and Liberty! While you're here, why not check out our guide on the best weapons for each role in Throne and Liberty, and the letter in the bottle location in the Sailor's Letter quest.