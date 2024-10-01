Throne and Liberty skill enchants guide

In Throne and Liberty, enchanting skills is a core part of your character progression. It's incredibly important, and thus is something you'll want to fully understand as you begin your levelling journey through the game. To help you out, we've written this short and succinct Throne and Liberty enchants guide, which will take you through the basics of how to acquire skill enchant books and where to invest your initial upgrade materials.

After reading this guide, you should understand how exactly the skill enchant system works, how to acquire skill enchantment materials, and where to use your skill enchant books when you have them. It's a pretty simple system once you figure it out, but it's important to get it right if you don't want to waste a lot of time and money later down the line.

How the Throne and Liberty skill enchant system works

So here's the deal. All your unlockable skills, including your passives, offensive skills and defensive skills, have an associated level. All skills start at uncommon ranked level one, but can be raised all the way up to the epic tier through investing skill enchant books into them. Uncommon books can only be spent on uncommon tier skills, rare books on rare skills, etc. These books are your core resource for skill enchantment, and a common reward you'll get throughout your journey through the game.

Here's the rub. There is no solidified number of books you need to invest per level. Each time you use skill enchant books to upgrade a skill, you essentially roll the dice on how much progress towards the next skill level. At worst, you'll get a little bump of skill XP. If you're lucky, you can get a full level. The higher you upgrade a skill within a rarity tier, the more skill enchant books you'll need to upgrade them. This means that by the end of a rarity tear, you'll probably need a lot of skill enchant books.

The good news is that for each level gained for a skill, you'll see substantial increase in that skill's effectiveness. That means more damage for your damaging skills, longer durations for buffs and taunts, and more healing. So it's absolutely worth keeping on top of skill enchants, and making sure to invest them smartly.

How to acquire skill enchant books in Throne and Liberty

So, we know what to use skill enchant books on. But how does one get skill enchant books in Throne and Liberty? Well, the good news is they come often, and in plentiful quantities. The main way you'll get skill enchant books is from quests, any quest! Main quests as you level pay out loads of books, but side quests across all the zones are great too. You can also craft them, and you can buy them in the store with Ornate Coins! As long as you progress through all the quests as you run into them, you should have enough skill enchant books to invest into your key abilities.

Crafting books is always an option | Image credit: VG247

In the early game, you'll be earning plenty of uncommon books that you should invest in your most important skills first, then eventually around level 30 you'll get rare books, and so on. Any spare uncommon books you get once you start focusing into rare books and above you can invest into whatever you like. Your secondary specialisation is a good idea! If you mainly play as a tank, maybe splash those extra books on core DPS skills.

What skills to spend your enchant books into early in Throne and Liberty

Okay so you know how skill enchants work, and how to get the skill enchant books, where should you invest them into first. It's probably the most important thing to figure out, as while you'll eventually be able to enchant them all to max, this will take a while.

As such, we recommend prioritising your main damaging skill, regardless of your role in dungeons. The reason being is because you'll want to be able to clear solo content in good time, and even in dungeon or guild raid content a tank and healer should still be doing decent damage. You can figure out what your primary damaging skill is by determining which skill you end up using the most in combat. You want the skill you're using the most to deal as much damage as possible to increase your overall DPS. For example tanks using a shield and sword should invest as much as they can into shield strike, as it only has a cooldown of six seconds and you press it all the time.

Following this, you should invest your skill books into a skill important for your role. If you're a tried-and-true glue eating DPS, then throw it into your next most important DPS skill - something you'll be using a lot. For DPS, investing skill enchants is somewhat straightforward.

However, if you're a tank or healer, you should make enchanting your primary tanking / healing skill your next priority. It's important that, when you actually enter group content, you're able to perform your chosen role without flaccid tanking or healing tools. No one likes a healer who can't heal, and no one likes a tank who can't tank.

Following this, upgrade your defensive skill. That's right! In Throne and Liberty, your ability to dodge or parry flurry attacks (the purple circle timed attacks) is key, and doing it perfectly provides huge bonuses. So, give that skill and upgrade and reap the rewards of your good timing.

From there it's just investing books into skills you find progressively less useful until you fully upgrade a weapon's skill set to the next tier. You can, if you so choose, decide to totally neglect skills and passives you won't be using. What I'll say is that it's nice, especially later on in the game, to switch over to a different role and have these skills levelled up already - just don't prioritise them over your core rotation of skills.

For more Throne and Liberty guides, why not check out our pages on where to get magic powder, and the best weapons for each role in Throne and Liberty!