Throne and Liberty: Qualification of being a guild owner map locations

Would you love me if I was still a worm? Would you love me if I was a sandworm hiding map fragments in the Throne and Liberty Qualification of a guild leader quest? If you're stuck on this quest, the answer is likely no, but thankfully I'm not a worm, and I've written a guide on the map drawing locations for the Qualification of a guild owner quest in Throne and Liberty.

This guide will take you through the locations of the two missing map drawing fragments, as well as where to find the guild seal at the end of this quest chain. We'll have screenshots of in-game locations as well as the map where needed, so this should be super simple.

Throne and Liberty Qualification of a guild owner map locations

There are two missing map fragments in Throne and Liberty's Qualification of a guild owner quest. One is underground, the other is up on top of a mountain.

For the first map fragment, head down into the sandworm tunnels and head to the indicated zone you see on your mini-map. You'll see a large room with a globe on the ground. Above this globe is a small rock platform with a chest on it. Grapple up to the level above the globe, then glide to this chest to get the first map fragment.

Here's the first chest. | Image credit: VG247

The second map fragment can be found above ground, so head out of the tunnels and head to the area indicated on your map. Climb up the cliffs from the South, and you'll see grapple points leading up to the peak. On the tippidy top, there's another chest with the final fragment.

Up here! | Image credit: VG247

Once you have both fragments, the map will complete showing you where the guild owner's seal is. Head to the following point on the map first, as shown below.

Walk to this location. | Image credit: VG247

Once here, look north alongside the rock wall. You'll see a grapple point up to a higher spot. Take this, and you'll find a final chest with the seal inside.

Right here! | Image credit: VG247

With that, you're done with the hard bit! Just follow the final step of the quest and you're done. Congrats!

