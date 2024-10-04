Throne and Liberty: Lycan Hall moon puzzle solution

The one puzzle in the Throne and Liberty main story is the Lycan Hall moon puzzle, which requires a bit of brain power to figure out. At least, more than you've been using to auto-play through the levelling experience. If you're stumped with it, we've got the Throne and Liberty Lycan Hall moon puzzle guide here.

The puzzle comes in two parts, which we'll break down step by step. It's pretty straightforward, but after reading this guide there'll be no room for mistakes on your part! Soon you can finish it and move on with your life.

Throne and Liberty Lycan Hall puzzle solution

Once you enter the Lycan Hall in chapter 9 of the main story, you'll find yourself in the centre of a large circular room with a device in the middle. Upon activating the device, it'll start displaying moons on pedestals around it. they come in two colours: blue and yellow. They also come in three varieties per colour: full moon, half moon, and crescent moon.

For the first bit of the puzzle, you need to make a full moon by combining two different moons on the pedestals. As such, you need to select both the yellow and blue half moons. To do this, keep track of where these are on the pedestals, grab one, then after the pedestals spin grab the other (it'll be opposite the pedestal you first interact with).

Match the moon! | Image credit: VG247

Once you've made the full moon, the second half of the puzzle will start. At the end of the room you'll see a purple circle light up with all the different types of moons there. In addition, you'll see pedestals around the edges of the room (and behind you above the staircase facing away from the purple circle) light up with the same moons you saw before. They won't move this time, they'll stay exactly where they are.

Once you interact with the machine in the middle of the room, a moon will light up above your head. Your goal is to pair the moon above your head with the opposite moon on a pedestal in the room, and repeat the process until you've matched every moon. For example, if you get a full blue moon on your head, you need to match it with the yellow crescent moon. If you get the yellow half moon, find the blue half moon. Etc.

The pedestal moons don't move this time, so the right moon shouldn't be hard to find. | Image credit: VG247

Once you've matched up all six types of moons, you're done! Just talk to the guy behind the purple circle and get out! Get out now! Run! There's more game to play and you're nearly done with the story! Run!

That wraps up our Throne and Liberty Lycan Hall moon puzzle guide. For more guides like this, check out our pieces on the Throne and Liberty Treasure of Daybreak guide, and a guide on the Throne and Liberty World event timetable guide.