Throne and Liberty: How to get magic powder

There are a lot of different crafting resources in Throne and Liberty, all of them with different uses and requiring different actions from the player to gather them. But one that might just escape your grasp early game is magic powder, an important resource for crafting equipment, weapons, and more. How to get magic powder in Throne and Liberty is a key question for new players.

As such, this guide will break down exactly how to get magic dust in Throne and Liberty, as well as touch on what it's used for. Nice and short, but crucial to understand for all players.

How to get magic dust in Throne and Liberty

There are three main ways of getting magic dust in Throne and Liberty: quest and contract rewards, crafting, and disolving equipment.

Starting with quest and contract rewards, you'll passively earn some magic powder as you progress through the game. However, you'll likely need more, which is where contracts come in. You unlock these once you reach the Starlight Observatory Ruins in the early game. Here, you can pick up contracts that provide magic powder as a reward. Short, sweet quests with valuable powder as a reward.

Then, there is crafting! You can make magic powder of a higher quality by using lesser tier powder. What do I mean by this? Let's say you need lots of rare (blue) magic powder. Instead of farming out the rare powder, you can take extra uncommon (green) powder you have stored away and combine them to make rare powder at any crafter in major cities.

You can always just dissolve your unwanted equipment for powder too! | Image credit: VG247

Finally, dissolving equipment! Over time, you'll gather an inventory of random weapons and armour you don't need. Now, you should first check the Lithograph Book in the menu to see if they can be submitted for a tasty prize, but if they aren't needed there you can dissolve them. To do this, head to your inventory and press the test tube button in the bottom right of the tab. Then, click any gear you don't need! This will reward you with magic powder of varying quality depending on the quality of the equipment you dissolve.

What is magic power used for in Throne and Liberty

Magic powder is used primarily for crafting. You'll use a lot early on to craft different weapons, equipment growthstones, and other fancy stuff. So it's a pretty important resource that can affect your character power - not to be ignored. Get yourself some magic powder!

