Throne and Liberty: best weapons for Tank, heal, and DPS

So you've started playing Throne and Liberty and don't know which weapons to use. Totally fair! The game uses a loose class system, which means you can tweak the attacks available to you by swapping out different bits of equipment. But you might be asking which weapons are best for tanking, healing, and DPS in Throne and Liberty? We've got an answer for you.

We'll break down which weapons you should take for each role (tank, healer, and DPS) as well as why. Nice and simple! It's worth noting that for now, without many players hitting max level in the western release of Throne and Liberty, that's why we're going off data from the Korean version of the game. We will update this guide in the near future if anything changes, but it's worth noting you can transfer any weapon upgrades you do in the meantime without much cost. So don't worry about it!

Throne and Liberty best DPS weapons

The best weapons for DPS in Throne and Liberty are the daggers + crossbow. When both are used, your character will be hitting enemies at rates uncontested by other weapon pairings for unparalleled burst damage.

These weapons allow you to stack up the Thunderclouds debuff on targets (which is applied often when you hit enemies). Due to the nature of dual-wielded weapons, you have a built in chance to hit an additional time with your off-hand weapon when attacking. It just so happens daggers and crossbows and both dual-wield weapons, thus you chances of applying Thundercloud shoots up. When you hit 20 stacks on an enemy, you pop a skill called Thundercloud Bombing, and see the health bars plummet.

Throne and Liberty best healer weapons

The best weapons for a healer in Throne and Liberty are the wand + bow combo. The wand starts with a lot of nice healing skills which is handy for delves into group content, but also has some decent damage potential due to curses and AOE explosions. Nice skills for damage include Touch of Despair and Curse Explosion. For healing, sink some skill enhancement books into Clay's Salvation for AOE healing and Swift Healing for single target healing.

The bow is handy as a secondary weapon due to the support skills it provides. You can swap to it for extra damage, but oftentimes you'll be relying on a selection of handy cleanses and CC abilities.

Throne and Liberty best tank weapons

You guessed it. The best weapon for tanking is a sword (with shield), paired with your chosen ranged weapon (we prefer the wand due to its nice buffs and debuffs). The sword and shield combo not only does decent AOE damage, but they provide great CC like Chain Hook that lets you group up enemies, as well as a dedicated taunt skill in Provoking Roar. It's a fundamental tanking weapon.

As for the secondary weapon, the wand is nice due to buffs like Blessed Barrier or even Cursed Nightmare. But honestly, pick what you prefer here. maybe you want some better ranged damage options, slap on a bow! Pick what you want that's ranged, though again, the wand is nice.

That wraps up our guide on the best weapon combos for tanking, healing, and DPS in Throne and Liberty! While you're here, why not check out some guides on how to get magic powder, and our skill enhancement book guide!