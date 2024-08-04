The edgy, Zelda-like Darksiders series is getting a brand new game, so best get yourself ready for the apocalypse

Darksiders, the slightly edgy take on the Zelda format, is getting a brand new game though don't expect much from it just yet.

It's been six years since the last entry in the main Darksiders series was released, Darksiders 3, which received some pretty mixed reviews upon its release. Aside from the spinoff title Darksiders Genesis that was released a year later, it pretty much felt like the series was dead in the water, perhaps because it just couldn't fit in in the previous console generation. Well, mixed reviews or not, that doesn't matter much, as publisher THQ Nordic announced a brand new entry in the series during its 2024 Digital Showcase, with this new entry once again being developed by Gunfire Games.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A thing to note is that Gunfire Games is led by David Adams, who founded Vigil Games, the original developer behind the first two Darksiders, so it sounds like the series is sticking with those who know it best. An Xbox Wire blog post said of the new game: "The foreboding rumble of caverns eons old. Embers swirl through the air, cast up from pools of bubbling lava. Three enormous heads, hewn from otherworldly stone suddenly burst into life with mystical flame. The Charred Council roar a single word in unison: HORSEMAN. It won’t be long until we reveal more about where the Darksiders series is going next, but for now, know this… the Four Horsemen will ride again."

The teaser trailer, which you can check out above, really doesn't show all that much, it's just various shots of a cave filled with lava, ending on a shot of the aforementioned Charred Council, three rocky heads filled with flames, calling out for the Horsemen. Still, for fans of the series (and Connor, too), it's welcome news at the very least. THQ Nordic didn't specify when it will share more, or even what consoles it will be released on, so stay tuned for more.